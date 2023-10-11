© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 12, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6074 | 55m 29s

Benjamin Netanyahu’s senior adviser Mark Regev discusses the Israel-Hamas War. British-Palestinian surgeon Ghassan Abu Sittah left London for Gaza on Sunday and joins the show. Israeli author and historian Yuval Noah Harari discusses the origins of the conflict in this region. Dr. Rajiv Shah, author of the new book "Big Bets," on how decision makers can learn from conflict and implement change.

Aired: 10/11/23
Extras
Watch 5:46
Amanpour and Company
British-Palestinian Surgeon on Treating the Wounded in Gaza
Ghassan Abu Sittah joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6074 | 5:46
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
How to Navigate Humanitarian Crises In War
Rajiv Shah joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6074 | 17:52
Watch 5:12
Amanpour and Company
Israeli PM Adviser on Hostages Taken by Hamas
Mark Regev joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6074 | 5:12
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2023
Ltn. Conricus; Amos Yadlin; Sahar Ben-Sela; Kim Ghattas; Mosab Abu Toha; Bernardo Arévalo
Episode: S2023 E6073 | 55:22
Watch 6:09
Amanpour and Company
Survivor of Hamas Attack on Israeli Festival Tells His Story
Sahar Ben-Sela tells his story of surviving the Hamas attack on an Israeli music festival.
Clip: S2023 E6073 | 6:09
Watch 5:06
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian Poet On Life in Gaza Amid Israel’s Retaliation
Mosab Abu Toha describes the situation in Gaza as Israeli retaliatory airstrikes continue.
Clip: S2023 E6073 | 5:06
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
How Conflicts Like the Israel-Hamas War Escalate Hate Speech
Imran Ahmed joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6072 | 18:15
Watch 4:37
Amanpour and Company
Israeli Hostages to Family: "This is a Holocaust"
Abbey Onn joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6072 | 4:37
Watch 5:27
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Israeli PM: "Hamas [Must] Suffer the Proper Blow"
Ehud Barak joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6072 | 5:27
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2023
Ehud Barak; Abbey Onn; Khamis Elessi; Imran Ahmed
Episode: S2023 E6072 | 55:29
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2023
Ltn. Conricus; Amos Yadlin; Sahar Ben-Sela; Kim Ghattas; Mosab Abu Toha; Bernardo Arévalo
Episode: S2023 E6073 | 55:22
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2023
Ehud Barak; Abbey Onn; Khamis Elessi; Imran Ahmed
Episode: S2023 E6072 | 55:29
Watch 55:11
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2023
Alexandra Ariev; Amit Ganish; Ltn. Conricus; Tzipi Livni; Efraim Halevy; Omar Ghraieb +
Episode: S2023 E6071 | 55:11
Watch 55:58
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2023
Report from Evin Prison; Gloria Browne-Marshall; Heather Cox Richardson; Herb Alpert
Episode: S2023 E6070 | 55:58
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
Obtober 5, 2023
Hilary Clinton; Norm Ornstein; Yascha Mounk; Sheelah Kolhatka
Episode: S2023 E6069 | 55:22
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2023
Anton Jager & Liana Fix; Ruth Simmons; Jessica Bennett & Mitch Prinstein
Episode: S2023 E6068 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2023
Vjosa Osmani; Elissa Slotkin; Rebecca Miller; Vincent Schiraldi
Episode: S2023 E6067 | 55:25
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2023
Aleksandar Vučić; Heather McGhee; Paige Alexander; David Cay Johnston
Episode: S2023 E6066 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6065 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2023
Andrew Neil and Kara Swisher; Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor; Helen Prejean
Episode: S2023 E6064 | 55:59