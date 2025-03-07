© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 6, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7179 | 55m 47s

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on Trump's tariffs. Top European leaders are meeting with President Zelensky for a special summit on defense. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk joins the show to discuss. May Pundak and Rula Hardal, co-directors of the NGO A Land for All, on the state of the Gaza ceasefire. Veteran D.C. journalist Frank Sesno on Trump and the press.

Aired: 03/05/25
