WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary

50 Years with Peter, Paul and Mary

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 19m 16s

Celebrate the impact of the folk music trio that provided America’s soundtrack for five decades, while combining artistry with activism. From their emergence in Greenwich Village in the 1960s to the present, their legacy has impacted generations. Featuring many of their best performances and most popular songs, including “Puff The Magic Dragon,” “If I Had A Hammer” and “Five Hundred Miles."

Aired: 02/27/25
Watch 1:17:27
50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary
Peter, Paul and Mary - 25th Anniversary Concert
Grab a front-row seat for a celebration of the legendary folk trio at this 1986 concert.
Special: 1:17:27
Watch 0:30
50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary
50 Years with Peter, Paul and Mary Preview
Celebrate the folk trio whose combined artistry and activism is their legacy to the world.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30