Very Busy Week For Legislators, LaRose Proposes Law Change
Ohio’s Legislature is back to work, holding hearings on bills about everything from education reform to cosmetology training.
We’ll have an update from Andy Chow on what they’re considering.
And we’ll take a closer look at a proposed controversial resolution that would make it harder to pass citizen-led constitutional amendments in the future.
A former legislator and journalist joins us in the studio.
Mike Curtin is a former Ohio legislator and journalist.