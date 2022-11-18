© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

Lame Duck Session Is Underway, GOP Dominance And Ohio's Future

By Karen Kasler
Published November 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST

Now that the election is over, all eyes turn to what current lawmakers are doing before they leave office at the end of the year.

We’ll take a look at what’s going on in the Lame Duck session.  

Andy Chow has a detailed report.  

Ohio is even redder thanks to the November election so what will that mean for lawmakers and state leaders in the future?  

Jo Ingles has an extended interview with two experts.

Republican Gene Krebs is a former Ohio lawmaker.

Democrat Erica Crawley is also a former Ohio lawmaker.

Tags
The State of Ohio Politics
Karen Kasler
See stories by Karen Kasler