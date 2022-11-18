Lame Duck Session Is Underway, GOP Dominance And Ohio's Future
Now that the election is over, all eyes turn to what current lawmakers are doing before they leave office at the end of the year.
We’ll take a look at what’s going on in the Lame Duck session.
Andy Chow has a detailed report.
Ohio is even redder thanks to the November election so what will that mean for lawmakers and state leaders in the future?
Jo Ingles has an extended interview with two experts.
Republican Gene Krebs is a former Ohio lawmaker.
Democrat Erica Crawley is also a former Ohio lawmaker.