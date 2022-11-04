© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

Elections Workers Leaving Those Jobs, Issue 2 Pros And Cons

By Karen Kasler
Published November 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
Elections Workers, Issue 2

This election is going forward with fewer elections workers, with those professionals leaving their jobs out of frustration and fear.

And exploring Issue 2, a ban on non-citizens from voting, in “The State of Ohio”.

Aaron Ockerman is the executive director of the Ohio Association of Elections Officials.

Steven Steinglass is the dean emeritus of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and an expert on the Ohio Constitution.

Republican Rep. Bill Seitz is from Cincinnati.

Karen Kasler
