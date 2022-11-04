Elections Workers Leaving Those Jobs, Issue 2 Pros And Cons
Elections Workers, Issue 2
This election is going forward with fewer elections workers, with those professionals leaving their jobs out of frustration and fear.
And exploring Issue 2, a ban on non-citizens from voting, in “The State of Ohio”.
Aaron Ockerman is the executive director of the Ohio Association of Elections Officials.
Steven Steinglass is the dean emeritus of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and an expert on the Ohio Constitution.
Republican Rep. Bill Seitz is from Cincinnati.