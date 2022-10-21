© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

Tech Upgrade For Ohio's Economy, 2022 Election Predictions

By Karen Kasler
Published October 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT
New Honda Battery Plant, Voting Predictions

A new project fuels hope for a community that’s been hurting for an economic spark.

Jo Ingles takes a deep dive in her report.

And the midterm election is a little over two weeks away, and an expert weighs in on what he expected to happen in that vote.

Karen Kasler interviews an expert on the topic.

Ohio native Kyle Kondik is managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia.

Tags
The State of Ohio Politics
Karen Kasler
See stories by Karen Kasler