Tech Upgrade For Ohio's Economy, 2022 Election Predictions
New Honda Battery Plant, Voting Predictions
A new project fuels hope for a community that’s been hurting for an economic spark.
Jo Ingles takes a deep dive in her report.
And the midterm election is a little over two weeks away, and an expert weighs in on what he expected to happen in that vote.
Karen Kasler interviews an expert on the topic.
Ohio native Kyle Kondik is managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia.