The State of Ohio

Low Turnout For Rare Second Primary, Kansas Abortion Vote Impact, Pressing The Flesh At The Fair

By Karen Kasler
Published August 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
Ohio’s second primary this year was held this week. And now we know who will be on the ballot this November.

A big vote on abortion in another state makes waves in Ohio.

Experts weigh in.

And candidates made the midway their campaign trail.

 We speak to two of them at the Ohio State Fair.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose

Jen Miller is the executive director of the Ohio League of Women Voters

Kellie Copeland is with ProChoice Ohio

Karen Kasler
