DeWine On What's Next Post-Roe, Food Pantry Supplies Suffer, Back To The Ohio State Fair

CHIPS Act Passes, Lean Times For Food Banks, Ohio State Fair
The governor who signed the six-week abortion ban speaks out on what he wants lawmakers to do on abortion next – and what he doesn’t want.
High prices and more customers are making this a very lean time for Ohio’s food banks.
We talk to the leader of a food bank in one of most impoverished areas of the state.
And the full first Ohio State Fair in three years is underway.
Fair sights and sounds are only a click away.
Senate Assistant Minority Leader Nickie Antonio
Rose Frech, Director of the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southeastern Ohio