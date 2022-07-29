© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

DeWine On What's Next Post-Roe, Food Pantry Supplies Suffer, Back To The Ohio State Fair

By Karen Kasler
Published July 29, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT
CHIPS Act Passes, Lean Times For Food Banks, Ohio State Fair

The governor who signed the six-week abortion ban speaks out on what he wants lawmakers to do on abortion next – and what he doesn’t want.

High prices and more customers are making this a very lean time for Ohio’s food banks.

We talk to the leader of a food bank in one of most impoverished areas of the state.

And the full first Ohio State Fair in three years is underway.

Fair sights and sounds are only a click away.

Senate Assistant Minority Leader Nickie Antonio

Rose Frech, Director of the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southeastern Ohio

 

