WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

Redistrict Reject Repeat, Low Voter Turnout Likely On Aug 2

By Karen Kasler
Published July 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
Maps Rejected Again, Early Voting For August Primary

The Ohio Supreme Court once again rules a map unconstitutionally gerrymandered toward Republicans, but it stays in place for this fall.

Andy Chow has the details.

And we’re less then two weeks away from an election – the primary for state House and Senate.

What’s at stake on that ballot, with so few people likely to turn out to vote?

We ask the experts.

David Cohen is a professor of political sciene at the University of Akron.

Bob Clegg is a GOP strategist.

Allison Russo is House Minoroty Leader.

 

The State of Ohio Politics
Karen Kasler
