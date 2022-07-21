Redistrict Reject Repeat, Low Voter Turnout Likely On Aug 2
Maps Rejected Again, Early Voting For August Primary
The Ohio Supreme Court once again rules a map unconstitutionally gerrymandered toward Republicans, but it stays in place for this fall.
Andy Chow has the details.
And we’re less then two weeks away from an election – the primary for state House and Senate.
What’s at stake on that ballot, with so few people likely to turn out to vote?
We ask the experts.
David Cohen is a professor of political sciene at the University of Akron.
Bob Clegg is a GOP strategist.
Allison Russo is House Minoroty Leader.