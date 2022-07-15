© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

Child At Center Of Abortion Conflict, In-Depth With US Senate Candidates

By Karen Kasler
Published July 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT
Abortion Debate, US Senate Hopefuls On Inflation

More big developments on abortion, including fallout from a blockbuster story on abortion and rape.

Karen Kasler provides in-depth analysis.

And the major party candidates for US Senate speak out on an issue they’re both hitting in their campaigns – the economy.

Andy Chow talked to Tim Ryan and JD Vance.

Tim Ryan is a Democrat running for the US Senate.

JD Vance is his Reuplican opponent.

 

Tags
The State of Ohio Politics
Karen Kasler
See stories by Karen Kasler