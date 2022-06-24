© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

Teacher Fatigue Could Cause Crisis, Ohio Budget Manager In Studio

By Karen Kasler
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
Busy Week For SUPCO, Teachers In Crisis, Q and A With State Budget Director

Late word on the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v Wade.

School’s out for summer – and for some teachers, it’s out forever. Educators talk about why they’re leaving the classroom for good.

Jo Ingles presents an in-depth report on this important topic.

And an early happy new fiscal year discussion with the head of the state budget office.

Kimberly Murnieks talks to Karen Kasler in an extended interview.

Kimberly Murnieks in the Director of the Office of Budget and Management for the state of Ohio.

Tags
The State of Ohio Politics
Karen Kasler
See stories by Karen Kasler