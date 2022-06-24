Teacher Fatigue Could Cause Crisis, Ohio Budget Manager In Studio
Busy Week For SUPCO, Teachers In Crisis, Q and A With State Budget Director
Late word on the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v Wade.
School’s out for summer – and for some teachers, it’s out forever. Educators talk about why they’re leaving the classroom for good.
Jo Ingles presents an in-depth report on this important topic.
And an early happy new fiscal year discussion with the head of the state budget office.
Kimberly Murnieks talks to Karen Kasler in an extended interview.
Kimberly Murnieks in the Director of the Office of Budget and Management for the state of Ohio.