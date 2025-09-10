Analysis: September 2025 Cuyahoga County primary results

Voters in Cleveland Heights overwhelmingly approved a recall of Mayor Kahlil Seren--the first person directly elected to serve as mayor in that city.

Eighty-two percent of voters said yes to the recall of Seren while just 18% opposed the measure. The issue made it to the ballot after a petition drive led by citizens.

Seren had been embroiled in a series of controversies over the last few months including a complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, claiming Seren and his wife created a hostile work environment at city hall.

The recall vote in Cleveland Heights was perhaps the biggest issue at stake in Tuesday's municipal primary that involved just five other of Cuyahoga County's cities: Cleveland, East Cleveland, Garfield Heights, Lakewood and Maple Heights. In those communities voters decided which candidates in mayoral and city council races will advance to the November ballot.

In Cleveland, newly drawn city council wards maps were in play. Those maps reflect the city's loss of population which will reduce seats on council from 17 to 15.

Voter turnout for the primary was low, in single digits in most of the cities. Voter turnout for Cleveland Heights where the mayoral recall was on the ballot hovered around 15%.

We will begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” with a discussion on several of the key races from the primary.

Later, we hear from NPR’s Scott Detrow, recently named a host of “All Things Considered.” Detrow talked to us about his career in journalism, the current state of the field and the mission of public radio.

Guests:

- Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Scott Detrow, Host, "All Things Considered"