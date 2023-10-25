© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Book details deliberate devaluation of Black communities

Published October 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
Book cover for "Know Your Price"
Book cover for "Know Your Price"

Andre Perry has spent years studying how black communities across America have been systematically devalued and has written about his findings in his book -- "Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America's Black Cities".

The book looks at how housing practices, school closures, and disinvestment in cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, and New Orleans affect communities of color.

Ideastream's Drew Maziasz talked with Perry about his research and the findings detailed in his book.

Guests:
- Andre Perry, Ph.D., Author, "Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America's Black Cities"

- Drew Maziasz, Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Stay Connected