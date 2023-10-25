Book details deliberate devaluation of Black communities

Andre Perry has spent years studying how black communities across America have been systematically devalued and has written about his findings in his book -- "Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America's Black Cities".

The book looks at how housing practices, school closures, and disinvestment in cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, and New Orleans affect communities of color.

Ideastream's Drew Maziasz talked with Perry about his research and the findings detailed in his book.

Guests:

- Andre Perry, Ph.D., Author, "Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America's Black Cities"

- Drew Maziasz, Producer, Ideastream Public Media

