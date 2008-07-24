Reporters' Roundtable: Reforms, Revitalization and a whole lot more
Uptown Cleveland is seeing some major revitalization, and insurance companies descend on Columbus to launch a national health care reform campaign they hope might help frame the national conversation about the future of health care. We'll also talk about--The Ohio GOP names a candidate for Attorney General; Governor Strickland hires incumbent Republican lawmakers, effectively improving his party's political prospects for November, while he launches an education listening tour. Cuyahoga County's convention center dreams confront fiscal realities, and bank earnings fall. , . Join the conversation this morning at 9.Bill Hershey, Dayton Daily News
Michelle Jarboe, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business
Paul Greig, chairman and CEO, FirstMerit Bank