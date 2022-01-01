Living History
A series of Civic Commons hosted panel discussions focused on turning points in Northeast Ohio history.
On Thursday, May 4th 2017 ideastream® held a community conversation on public housing the Stokes legacy.
On Thursday, July 7th, 2016 ideastream® held a panel discussion on the history on Cleveland's Hough neighborhood.
Explore a budding East Side neighborhood.
Cleveland's West Side neighborhood was annexed into the city 1854.
The Cuyahoga River Fire of 1969 caught national attention that still lingers today.
Civic Commons ideastream hosted a panel discussion about the Cleveland Group Plan of 1903.
Coumminty leaders gathered in February to discuss civil rights progress and issues of the past and of today.