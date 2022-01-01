Feagler & Friends
Emmy Award-winning Feagler & Friends was a lively, weekly half-hour television discussion of local and national issues impacting lives in Northeast Ohio, hosted by award-winning journalist and former Plain Dealer columnist, Dick Feagler.
-
Mr. Feagler writes '30' on a journalistic career spanning 50 years. This is his last show.
-
Heinen's plans to open a market downtown; Cleveland Clinic announces force reduction.
-
Renacci says meetings with the Obama administration have not changed his stance on Syria.
-
Ariel Castro's suicide puts prison officials on the hot seat.
-
Ohio lawmen use facial recognition software to track criminals.
-
What were we all doing when the lights went out; and Bernie Kosar answers his critics.
-
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice O'Connor wants judges selected by better-informed voters.
-
Plain Dealer cashiers huge chunk of editorial staff; Ariel Castro begins life sentence.
-
Jurors have their say in Zimmerman case but jury still out in court of public opinion.
-
Cleveland women held captive for years thank the community for its kindness and support.