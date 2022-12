We feature wind players on this episode of Cleveland Ovations, recorded at Cleveland State University. Birch Browning leads the Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the Chamber Winds.

Christopher Marshall: Aue!

Stephen Gryc: Six Romances after Mendelssohn

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy

Guy Woolfenden: Serenade for Sophia

Luis Serrano Alarcon: Memories de un Hombre de Ciudad (Memories of a City Man)