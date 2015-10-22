Cleveland State University: Ekklésia Ensemble

The word "Ekklésia" appeals to a special assembly of persons from a specific geographical location who are organized together for a common purpose. In regards to the Ekklésia Ensemble, six musicians from northeast Ohio meet specifically with the purpose of studying and performing chamber repertoire which is composed for their instrumentation. It performs works by composers Villa-Lobos, Dubois, Hartley, Heiden, Stein, Milhaud, and others.

Flute – Jennifer Anderson Germaine

Oboe – Kristin Perry

Clarinet – Robert Davis

Alto Saxophone – Thomas Lempner

Bassoon – Kathryn Stockmaster

Horn – Greg Hillis

Program:

Pierre Dubois - Sinfonia Da Camera

Walter Hartley - Chamber Music for alto saxophone & woodwind quintet

Marcel Boucard - Triade

Gioachino Rossini - Sonata for Wind Quartet No. 3 in F Major

Darius Milhaud - Scaramouche: suite for alto saxophone and woodwind quintet