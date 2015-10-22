© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

Cleveland State University: Ekklésia Ensemble

Published October 22, 2015 at 7:55 PM EDT

The word "Ekklésia" appeals to a special assembly of persons from a specific geographical location who are organized together for a common purpose. In regards to the Ekklésia Ensemble, six musicians from northeast Ohio meet specifically with the purpose of studying and performing chamber repertoire which is composed for their instrumentation. It performs works by composers Villa-Lobos, Dubois, Hartley, Heiden, Stein, Milhaud, and others.

Flute – Jennifer Anderson Germaine
Oboe – Kristin Perry
Clarinet – Robert Davis
Alto Saxophone – Thomas Lempner
Bassoon – Kathryn Stockmaster
Horn – Greg Hillis

Program:
Pierre Dubois - Sinfonia Da Camera 
Walter Hartley - Chamber Music for alto saxophone & woodwind quintet
Marcel Boucard - Triade 
Gioachino Rossini - Sonata for Wind Quartet No. 3 in F Major
Darius Milhaud - Scaramouche: suite for alto saxophone and woodwind quintet

