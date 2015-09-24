Intermission feature: Ross Duffin

Quire Cleveland brings you glorious music by the greatest composers of the Renaissance: Josquin Desprez (“The Prince of Music”), Guillaume DuFay, Roland de Lassus, and many more!

Ross Duffin is the Artistic Director of Quire, and he spoke with Angela Mitchell at intermission of the program.

These composers from Flanders dominated music in the same way that Italians dominated the visual arts. Giants like Leonardo, Michelangelo, Brunelleschi, and Tintoretto had their counterparts in DuFay, Josquin, Willært, and Lassus, and a remarkable number of other sublimely talented composers. They were trained in the choir schools of the North, and often drawn to the brilliant courts of Renaissance Italy.

Program

Guillaume DuFay (ca.1397–1474): Nuper rosarum flores

Johannes Ockeghem (ca.1410–1497): Ave Maria

Josquin Desprez (ca.1450–1521): Gaude virgo

Pierre de la Rue (ca.1452–1518): Plorer, gemier

Henricus Isaac (ca.1450–1517): Quis dabit capiti meo aquam

Jean Mouton (ca.1459–1522): Nesciens mater

Jacob Obrecht (ca.1457–1505): Laudes Christo

Antoine Brumel (ca.1460–1512): Kyrie from Missa Et ecce terræ motus

Adrian Willært (ca.1490–1562): Verbum bonum

Nicholas Gombert (ca.1495–ca.1560): Musæ Jovis

Jacob Arcadelt (ca.1507–1568): Pater noster

Jacobus Clemens non Papa (ca.1510–1555): Ego flos campi

Cipriano de Rore (1515–1565): Descendi in hortum meum

Philippe de Monte (1521–1603): O suavitas et dulcedo

Giaches de Wert (1535–1596): Adesto dolori meo

Roland de Lassus (1532–1594): Musica dei donum