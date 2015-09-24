Intermission feature: Ross Duffin
Quire Cleveland brings you glorious music by the greatest composers of the Renaissance: Josquin Desprez (“The Prince of Music”), Guillaume DuFay, Roland de Lassus, and many more!
Ross Duffin is the Artistic Director of Quire, and he spoke with Angela Mitchell at intermission of the program.
These composers from Flanders dominated music in the same way that Italians dominated the visual arts. Giants like Leonardo, Michelangelo, Brunelleschi, and Tintoretto had their counterparts in DuFay, Josquin, Willært, and Lassus, and a remarkable number of other sublimely talented composers. They were trained in the choir schools of the North, and often drawn to the brilliant courts of Renaissance Italy.
Program
Guillaume DuFay (ca.1397–1474): Nuper rosarum flores
Johannes Ockeghem (ca.1410–1497): Ave Maria
Josquin Desprez (ca.1450–1521): Gaude virgo
Pierre de la Rue (ca.1452–1518): Plorer, gemier
Henricus Isaac (ca.1450–1517): Quis dabit capiti meo aquam
Jean Mouton (ca.1459–1522): Nesciens mater
Jacob Obrecht (ca.1457–1505): Laudes Christo
Antoine Brumel (ca.1460–1512): Kyrie from Missa Et ecce terræ motus
Adrian Willært (ca.1490–1562): Verbum bonum
Nicholas Gombert (ca.1495–ca.1560): Musæ Jovis
Jacob Arcadelt (ca.1507–1568): Pater noster
Jacobus Clemens non Papa (ca.1510–1555): Ego flos campi
Cipriano de Rore (1515–1565): Descendi in hortum meum
Philippe de Monte (1521–1603): O suavitas et dulcedo
Giaches de Wert (1535–1596): Adesto dolori meo
Roland de Lassus (1532–1594): Musica dei donum