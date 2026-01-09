Rocket Man: Nic Barlage and the Rise of Cleveland

Rock Entertainment Group (REG) is not just Cavs basketball, winning streaks, and league standings. It's a company that also aims to give back, serve as a community asset, and demonstrate true leadership in shaping Cleveland's rise. In the lineup is a much-anticipated riverfront project, which includes both the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center and Cosm’s immersive entertainment venue in 2027; and a WNBA franchise returning to Cleveland in 2028.

At the helm is Nic Barlage, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group—which manages the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers, the AHL Cleveland Monsters, the NBA G League Cleveland Charge, the Cavs Legion in the NBA 2K League, and the newly formed Rock Entertainment Sports Network. REG also manages operations of key venues such as the Cleveland Clinic Courts and Rocket Arena. “A strong urban core is the strongest form of the heartbeat of a region,” Barlage said in an interview with Crain's Cleveland Business. “If the heart is strong, the body will be stronger.”

Speaker

Nic Barlage

CEO, Rock Entertainment Group

Moderator

Freddy L. Collier, Jr.

Senior Vice President, Strategy and New Initiatives, Greater Cleveland Partnership

