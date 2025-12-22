The Great Lakes influence our surrounding regions' culture, economy, and environment. Yet, record-breaking temperatures and unprecedented weather events across these regions, and those who rely on the lakes for their way of life, are asking questions about what’s to come.

Chris Winslow has the answers.

Chris is the Director of the Ohio Sea Grant’s College Program, where he coordinates their research with Ohio State University’s Stone Lab—Ohio Sea Grant’s education and outreach facility on Lake Erie and part of The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

For more than 100 years, professional researchers from across the nation have worked at Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Labs to help solve the most pressing issues facing the Great Lakes, such as invasive species and toxic algal blooms. Researchers provide critical science that informs policy, guides environmental management, and shapes public understanding of Lake Erie and the broader Great Lakes region. From ecosystem health to economic impact, this research plays a key role in ensuring a more resilient future for the communities that depend on the lakes.

Join us as we mark the 2025 State of the Great Lakes with The Ohio State University's Chris Winslow.

Speaker

Chris Winslow

Director, Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Laboratory, The Ohio State University