Known for his no-BS approach, irreverent sense of humor, and love of unicorns, Vu Le is the writer of the popular blog NonprofitAF.com. He is known for his satirical approach to calling out and unpacking challenges in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors. Through humor, he says the quiet part out loud, underscoring many of the silent frustrations of nonprofit professionals.

In his latest book, Reimagining Nonprofits and Philanthropy: Unlocking the Full Potential of a Vital and Complex Sector, Vu Le goes where many dare not. It is a guide for nonprofit leaders, professionals, and donors seeking to completely reimagine the way nonprofits think, operate, and make an impact. Each chapter delves into a specific area of work – including fundraising, boards, and hiring – analyzes the challenges and provides concrete solutions for change.

Vu Le is also the former executive director of RVC, a nonprofit in Seattle that promotes social justice by supporting leaders of color, strengthening organizations led by communities of color, and fostering collaboration among diverse communities.

Speaker

Vu Le

Nonprofit AF

Moderator

Emily Campbell

President & CEO, The Center for Community Solutions