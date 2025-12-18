Celebrate Ohio Space Week with NASA Astronauts Sunita L. Williams and Doug H. Wheelock!

It is a rare opportunity to hear about a mission to space firsthand from any NASA astronaut, and Euclid, Ohio, native Sunita "Suni" Williams certainly has an extraordinary experience to share. On June 5, 2024, she was launched on the new Boeing Starliner spacecraft for what was intended to be an eight-day mission on the International Space Station (ISS). It ended up being a nine-month stay after technical issues forced the spacecraft to return to Earth uncrewed. While her timeline aboard the ISS faced uncertainty, Williams' work and commitment to science and innovation never wavered. Together with the crew, she completed more than 900 hours of research between more than 150 unique scientific experiments during her stay.

Throughout her three-decade career, Williams has logged 608 days in space over her three flights. She has also completed 62 hours and 6 minutes of total spacewalk time. That's the most of any female astronaut, and fourth on NASA’s all-time list.

Moderating the conversation is astronaut Douglas H. Wheelock. Like his colleague Sunita, he was also selected by NASA in 1998. On October 23, 2007, Wheelock launched on his first spaceflight aboard Space Shuttle Discovery. The retired Colonel has accumulated more than 178 days in space.

To mark Ohio Space Week, and in partnership with Great Lakes Science Center, join us for an inspiring conversation between two NASA astronauts - Sunita L. Williams and Doug H. Wheelock - on what it takes to live and work in zero gravity, and the importance of space exploration today.

Speaker

Sunita "Suni" L. Williams

NASA Astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain, Ret.

Moderator

Douglas H. Wheelock

NASA Astronaut and U.S. Army Colonel, Ret.