Harnessing the Power of AI in the Classroom

Artificial Intelligence is now widely embedded in industry from workforce recruitment and healthcare to business operations and design, transforming how people work and solve problems. In education, the conversation often centers on AI as a subject to be taught, a skill to be practiced, or a risk to be managed. Concerns around cheating and plagiarism have dominated early classroom discourse. What is emerging now, however, is a more productive shift: the opportunity to reframe AI not as the goal itself, but as an enabler that unlocks new possibilities for teaching, learning, creativity, and school design.

Leading organizations in this sector are moving beyond AI literacy alone and toward AI fluency - the confidence and ability to build solutions, workflows, and learning experiences with AI that expand what educators and students can achieve. From rapid ideation to personalized learning pathways, AI is proving most powerful when it strengthens human capacity rather than replacing it.

Panelists in this forum see AI as an enabler that expands what schools and educators can achieve, not the subject itself. ISTE and ASCD, guided by Chief Innovation Officer Joseph South, focus on AI-enabled learning environments that amplify teaching and accelerate responsible innovation. The Reinvention Lab, where senior designer Mike Yates leads future-of-learning prototyping, helps students and educators invent educational solutions faster. Vero Learning, led by Chrissybil Boulin, is the first decision intelligence platform that measures how people think, adapt and decide under pressure. At TIES, Jeremy Shorr works with organizations, schools, and policy makers to scale innovation and deepen student learning by using AI to expand educator capacity, transform systems, and change outcomes.

This is the next leap forward for classrooms and schools.

Join us at the City Club for a forward-focused discussion on AI as a force multiplier in education, where leaders will explore its role in accelerating innovation across learning environments and empowering educators to design the future of school.

Panelists

Chrissybil Boulin

President, Vero Learning

Joseph South

Chief Innovation Officer, ISTE+ASCD

Michael Yates

Senior Designer, The Reinvention Lab, Teach for America

Moderator

Jeremy Shorr

Senior Director of Emerging Technologies and Digital Innovation, Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM