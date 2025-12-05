Remarks from Congressman Greg Landsman

Congressman Greg Landsman represents the 1st District of Ohio, which includes the city of Cincinnati, Warren County, and borders the state of Kentucky. He is widely known for his work in child and family advocacy, and bipartisan legislative efforts that support veterans, housing affordability, and public safety.

Before joining the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023, Greg served on the Cincinnati City Council for five years where he led investments in public safety and core services. He also served as the Director of Faith-based and Community Initiatives under former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland. He currently serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, including the Subcommittee on Health, Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, and the Subcommittee on Environment.

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Congressman Greg Landsman on the progress made, and work ahead for Ohio's 1st District, and more.

Speaker

Greg Landsman

Congressman, 1st District of Ohio, U.S. House of Representatives