Qubits and Healthcare: Quantum Computing Has Arrived in Cleveland

Quantum computing may sound like something out of a sci-fi TV show. But the future is here, and it's right in our own backyard. In 2023, Cleveland Clinic and IBM deployed the first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research. It was part of a 10-year partnership to accelerate research in healthcare and life sciences. Unlike supercomputers, quantum computing uses "qubits" that harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics, making it possible to explore certain complex problems and calculations - calculations impractical or impossible for supercomputers. For context, in what would take a supercomputer years to execute, a quantum computer can complete in hours, if not minutes.

This is a complete game-changer when it comes to research bottlenecks, identifying new scientific discoveries. And it's not just Cleveland Clinic tapping into this innovative technology. Have we entered a new race to the top in tech? And what does it mean to have one of the first quantum computers powering advanced biomedical research right here in Northeast Ohio?

Join us at the City Club with IBM and Cleveland Clinic to discuss the IBM Quantum System One deployed at Cleveland Clinic, and this milestone for science, health, technology, and innovation.

Speakers

Allison B. Bortos

IBM Discovery Accelerator Engagement Program Director, IBM Research

Brandon Musarra

Program Administrator, Computational Life Sciences, Cleveland Clinic

E.G. Nadhan

IBM Quantum Senior Ambassador

Moderator

Betsy Kling

Chief Meteorologist, WKYC