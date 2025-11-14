From Band Vans to Sold Out Arenas: A Conversation with The Black Keys' Patrick Carney

From underground clubs to sold out arenas, every musician and band who "made it big" started small. The success story of one of Akron's most successful bands, The Black Keys, is no different. Together with bandmate Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney began recording in basements and touring in a 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager. Ultimately, the band chose a similar minivan for the cover of their double-platinum album, El Camino, which rose to No. 2 on the Billboard album chart in 2011. It was a humorous nod to their humble beginnings and "band van" days.

While the hustle and grind can seem like a rite of passage for rock bands, it doesn't necessarily need to be that way. John Panza at the Panza Foundation believes that even small amounts of assistance can have a profound effect on the artistic output and morale of independent artists. Established in 2014, the Panza Foundation aims to support local, independent musicians and bands--allowing those artists the freedom to pursue their craft with the best tools and opportunities possible.

Join the City Club as John Panza joins in conversation with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys on the band's journey to success, and how we can all support musicians in an increasingly complicated music industry.

Speaker

Patrick Carney

The Black Keys

Moderator

John Panza

President, Panza Foundation