Breaking Barriers, Building Futures in Entrepreneurship

Becoming a successful entrepreneur and maintaining success in a startup business has its own unique set of systemic and structural challenges. Many of those challenges start well before the hunt for investors and developers begins. Often, the toughest barriers can be found in simply trying to meet basic needs for themselves, or their families. Access to food, wraparound services, and community health can make a significant difference at the start of any entrepreneurial endeavor. Add to this, access to education, key resources, technology, and quality mentorship can truly make the difference between an idea launched or shelved. What can we learn about the work being done here in Northeast Ohio that is truly breaking barriers, and building futures in entrepreneurship?

Tiffany Cashon is a Senior Director at Case Western Reserve University's think[box] is a seven story makerspace and entrepreneurship ecosystem that is free and open to the public. Opened in 2015, its goal is to bring together resources for venture creation and entrepreneurship under one roof.

Kate Fox Nagel is Chief Executive Officer of MetroHealth Community Health Centers. Launched in 2018, the centers support inclusive and equitable community wellbeing in collaboration with other critical community organizations.

Tiffany Scruggs is the VP of Community Access and Executive Director of Community Resource Center at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Opened in 2022, the Community Resource Center serves as a one-stop shop for a healthy choice food pantry and to connect with over a dozen social service partners all under one roof.

