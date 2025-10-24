The Evolution and Promise of Artificial Intelligence for the Future of Work

Can Artificial Intelligence, or AI, make us all better off? Currently, experts anticipate shifts across various industries and occupations. They believe it is time to prepare workers, institutions, and ecosystems for the impact of AI on jobs.

Tiffany Hsieh is director of innovation programs in the Incubation practice at JFFLabs. She is responsible for strategy and operations for the launch of the Center for Artificial Intelligence & the Future of Work—which convenes stakeholders across sectors to shape the national dialogue on AI and the future of work and learning. Leading with discovery, design, and action, the Center ensures AI accelerates access to quality jobs by shaping policy, practice, and investment in innovative solutions.

Join us at the City Club as we gather for the fifth annual Deborah Vesy Systems Change Champion Award forum, in partnership with the Deaconess Foundation, to discuss the evolution of AI, the promise of its use in workforce development, and its implications for the future of work.

Speaker

Tiffany Hsieh

Director, Center for Artificial Intelligence & the Future of Work, Jobs for the Future

Moderator

Janine Kaiser

Advisor and Principal, Compass Policy Strategies