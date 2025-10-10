Pride, Progress, and Purpose

Celebrating 50 years in 2025, the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland has remained the leading nonprofit that empowers Northeast Ohio’s LGBTQ community through advocacy, education, collaboration, and celebration. In fact, it is one of the first established LGBTQ centers in the nation.

Leading the way is Phyllis Seven Harris, who has played a strong role as an advocate in Cleveland's LGBTQ+ community and has nearly two decades of leadership experience in Northeast Ohio. Her steady, strategic leadership comes at an unprecedented time when legislative policies and cultural shifts have impacted critical issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

As part of the City Club's Local Heroes series, join us as we hear from Executive Director Phyllis Seven Harris on the progress and work ahead for the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

Speaker

Phyllis Harris

Executive Director, LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland