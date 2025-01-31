Remarks from Ted Carter, President of The Ohio State University

Ohio State stands at the doorway of great opportunity, firmly and uniquely positioned to be a leading national flagship public research university. Leading the way is Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., who was appointed as the 17th president of The Ohio State University by the Board of Trustees on August 22, 2023. He began his tenure at Ohio State on January 1, 2024.

As president, Carter leads the state’s flagship, public research university with six campuses in Ohio and a student body of more than 65,000. Ohio State’s largest campus is in Columbus, the state capital and one of the fastest growing cities in the country. Additionally, the university has campuses in Lima, Mansfield, Marion, Newark and Wooster, as well as the nationally recognized Wexner Medical Center, a global research enterprise and leading athletics program.

Join us at the City Club as we hear from OSU President Carter on how he plans to build upon the university's existing strengths and strive for excellence in 21st century higher education.

Speaker