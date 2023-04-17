The 2023 State of the City with Mayor Justin M. Bibb

The City Club of Cleveland is pleased to host the 2023 State of the City on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. This free public event is presented in partnership with Cleveland Metropolitan School District and will be held at East Tech High School in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

In his second address, Mayor Justin M. Bibb will discuss foundational work and progress made during his first year in office and look to the year ahead with a focus on public safety, modernizing city government, economic development, and breaking down barriers to progress for the city and its people.