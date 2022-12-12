© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education, and Cleveland's Future

By Kelly Krabill
Published December 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST
A conversation about Cleveland's educational future

After 15 years of service to Cleveland families CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will step down at the end of the year. As he has demonstrated in his annual State of the Schools addresses, his tenure has been marked by accomplishment in spite of significant challenges. Graduation rates have improved 29 percentage points to over 80 percent in recent years. College enrollment rates have also improved significantly. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb sits down to discuss what’s next for Eric Gordon and CMSD.

This forum is sponsored by MyCom. This forum is part of our Education Innovation series sponsored by Nordson. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a multiple media journalist at Ideastream Public Media. She is excited to engage viewers with visual storytelling. While living near Canton most of her life, she recently moved to Cleveland.
