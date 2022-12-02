GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation

Carey Jaros began her relationship with GOJO as a Board Director in 2014. Then in 2016, Carey joined GOJO full-time to lead Innovation, Marketing, and Enterprise Strategy, and shortly thereafter was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, before being named President and CEO in January 2020. Join us at the City Club to hear from Carey Jaros on how she successfully led GOJO Industries during the early days of COVID-19 pandemic, staying flexible today, and what's next after 75 years of innovation.

Carey Jaros

President & CEO, GOJO