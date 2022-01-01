Broadway Buzz
Led by veteran theater director and professor Joe Garry, Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talks offer behind-the-scenes insight into the shows that make up the KeyBank Broadway Series at PlayhouseSquare.
This production boasts exciting new special effects, scenic and lighting designs, staging and choreography.
Six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin.
The story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand.
Tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom.
A contemporary Broadway musical about living in New York today - and all the possibilities of tomorrow.
An heir to a family fortune sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating the relatives in his way.
The hilarious musical comedy about the making of a Broadway show.
A contemporary take on the classic tale.
This joyous musical celebration is about the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.
The story of Baby and Johnny, fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds.