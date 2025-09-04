Our most important production: Helping listeners feel informed, empowered and seen

Last month marked my one-year anniversary as associate producer of the “Sound of Ideas” here at Ideastream Public Media. And like any good anniversary, it’s made me reflect not just on the work we’ve done, but on the growth that’s come with it.

When I started, I didn’t picture myself producing segments about health. The field felt intimidating — heavy with jargon, packed with technical details and filled with experts who seemed to speak a different language. But that changed last November when I produced a segment on postpartum psychosis. It was one of the most difficult topics I’ve tackled and also the most rewarding.

That show went on to win a national Gracie Award as the best non-commercial talk show in the local radio category. It was a moment of deep pride not just for the recognition, but because of what the show represented. It affirmed my passion for telling health stories, especially those that center patients of color and people with disabilities. I’m especially grateful to our former host Jenny Hamel and Supervising Producer Rachel Rood for their invaluable guidance and for offering their perspectives as working mothers.

That segment showed me just how many people feel overwhelmed by medical language or hesitant to seek help because the system feels too complex or distant. I can relate.

Now, I’d like to bridge that gap. I want listeners to feel informed, empowered and most importantly, seen. If someone has felt underserved or unheard in the past, I want to help amplify their voice.

Since the start of this year, I’ve produced segments on topics such as autism, heart health, talk therapy, organ donation and procurement lead poisoning and student mental health and suicide prevention. Each one has expanded my understanding and deepened my commitment to making health reporting accessible and inclusive.

In recent months, other team members have facilitated equally fascinating conversations about Black maternal health, end-of-life doulas, the opioid crisis, Alzheimer’s research and free clinics.

Next week, we’ll be discussing harm reduction efforts in Northeast Ohio, specifically vending machines in Kent and Medina that provide free items such as the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone (Narcan), fentanyl test strips, condoms and pregnancy tests. It’s another example of how public health is meeting people where they are.

Fall always brings change, and this season is no exception. We recently welcomed our new host, Stephanie Haney, who started on the air this week. We’re also updating the Smith Studio, where the “Sound of Ideas” broadcasts daily, to improve our visual presence on the Ohio Channel and YouTube. These transitions are exciting, but also a reminder of how much has shifted in just one year.

I’ll admit that I haven’t always been a fan of change, but working in this fast-paced role has taught me to adapt and remain open to new possibilities.

Right now, the “Sound of Ideas” is inviting our Northeast Ohio listeners to tell us what topics they want to hear on the show. We cover 22 counties, and I’m especially interested in learning what health stories are out there that we haven’t explored yet. There are so many important conversations happening in local communities. I want to make sure we’re creating space for those voices to be heard.

Producing, like life, doesn’t always come with a roadmap. That uncertainty can be challenging, but it also creates room for growth and curiosity.

As I move into my second year at Ideastream, I’m bringing that mindset with me. There’s still plenty to learn, and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

