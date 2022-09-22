Poetic Reentry

-
Sam Stokes shares poetry he wrote in prison and talks about he hopes to inspire others through his performances.
Growing up, Wesley Dirmeyer read more than a lot of his friends, but he started living and breathing books once he went to prison.
For Da'Jon Carouthers, the biggest contrast between free life and incarcerated life is the noise.
Before Jonathan Young began writing poetry through the ID13 Prison Literacy Project, he spent a long time trying to "fit in" with others around him.
Cardell Belfoure had been writing poetry for several years before joining the ID13 Prison Literacy Project while incarcerated at Grafton Correctional Institution in Grafton, Ohio.