Sound of Ideas

Staff change at Ashland University student newspaper draws free speech criticism

By Leigh Barr
Published September 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
Ashland University recently came under criticism from a national free-speech organization. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said the university’s actions towards its student-run news site and publication amounted to “assaults on press freedom.”

Ashland University did not renew the contract for the faculty adviser for the newspaper, “The Collegian.”

When contacted by Ideastream, the former adviser, Ted Daniels, a career journalist and editor, said he was told his investigative approach to journalism was detrimental to the university.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said in a report released last year that 60% of student newspapers at four-year public institutions faced some type of censorship.

We begin Tuesday’s “Sound of Ideas” discussing student-run publications and the change of advisers at Ashland University.

Ohio panel opens door to drilling state-owned lands but postpones decision on state parks
We talk to Julie Grant from "The Allegheny Front" on where the decision-making process stands on opening Ohio state parks for drilling.

Later, we will talk with an environmental reporter about Ohio’s new law that accelerates the process for granting drilling rights on state-owned lands, including state parks. A meeting last week by the Oil and Gas Land Management Commission postponed a decision on fracking under Salt Fork State Park and two wildlife areas.

Guests:
-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Ted Daniels, Former Adviser, "The Collegian"
-Katelyn Meeks, Editor, The Collegian, Ashland University
-Lindsie Rank, Student Press Counsel, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression
-Julie Grant, Managing Editor, Reporter, The Allegheny Front

Leigh Barr
Leigh Barr is a producer for Ideastream Public Media's the “Sound of Ideas” and the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”
