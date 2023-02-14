© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio After Roe Podcast Square
Ohio After Roe

Episode 2: The Pregnancy Center

By Amy Eddings
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Ohio’s Heartbeat Law banning abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy was welcomed by many abortion opponents. But it also created new obstacles for Heartbeat of Toledo, one of more than 100 pregnancy centers in Ohio that seek to dissuade pregnant women from getting abortions. Hear from Heartbeat of Toledo’s executive director, its clients and critics of pregnancy centers, who say they give out false or misleading information about abortion in order to achieve their goal.

Ohio After Roe
Amy Eddings
Amy Eddings is Host/Producer of NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Amy Eddings