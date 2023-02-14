Episode 2: The Pregnancy Center
Ohio’s Heartbeat Law banning abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy was welcomed by many abortion opponents. But it also created new obstacles for Heartbeat of Toledo, one of more than 100 pregnancy centers in Ohio that seek to dissuade pregnant women from getting abortions. Hear from Heartbeat of Toledo’s executive director, its clients and critics of pregnancy centers, who say they give out false or misleading information about abortion in order to achieve their goal.