Lexie Blatnik

Expertise: Sports writing, human interest

Education: Kent State University - Bachelor of Science, Journalism

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Progressive Field

Experience:

Lexie has worked with the KentStater, Kent State University’s independent news outlet, throughout her college career. She has experience in the broadcast and digital world from anchoring for daily newscasts and writing for the outlet’s newspaper and website. Outside of the KentStater, she created an audio feature that explores Akron’s rich history within the jazz community.

Highlights:

"Commitment to coverage” winner, December 2025

CNN Bootcamp participant

Why trust Ideastream Public Media?

The mission of Ideastream Public Media is to be a trustworthy and dynamic multimedia source for illuminating the world around us. Our highest priority is providing news and information that is reliable and accurate, that is gathered with integrity and professional care and that is presented with precision and respect for the intelligence of our audiences. We are transparent about how we discover and verify the facts we present and strive to make our decision-making process clear to the public. We disclose relationships, such as with partners or funders, that might appear, but will never, influence our coverage.

Email Lexie