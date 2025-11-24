NPR's 'Books We Love' guide returns with recommendations for book lovers everywhere

November 24, 2025; Washington, D.C. – NPR's annual interactive reading guide Books We Love is back with over 380 new recommendations published in 2025. Get expert guidance on choosing your next read from NPR staffers and trusted critics, including Morning Edition's Michel Martin , Book of the Day host Andrew Limbong , arts critic Bob Mondello , Pop Culture Happy Hour co-host Glen Weldon , music critic Ann Powers , Fresh Air's book critic Maureen Corrigan and many more.

You can also browse by category or mix and match tags such as " Book Club Ideas ", " Biography & Memoir " or " Eye-Opening Reads " to filter results and find the book that's perfect for you or someone you love.

From genre-bending novels to thought provoking nonfiction titles, the 2025 edition of Books We Love has something for every reader in your life. With the inclusion of this year's picks, NPR's overall Books We Love archive now has over 4,300 recommendations.

Check out this year's Books We Love 2025 guide here.

More than just a list of popular releases, Books We Love is an essential reading companion for any book lover. The guide also serves as an extension of NPR's rigorous, thoughtful journalism and storytelling that our audiences rely on daily — curated by the same voices they trust to explain the world.

Key Features of NPR's Books We Love:

Trusted Voices: Every book is accompanied by a personalized mini-review, giving readers a direct line to the judgment and passion of the journalist who loved it.

Curated for Context: Recommendations are often tied to global events and social issues, providing a deep historical or cultural background on what's happening in the world today.

Recommendations are often tied to global events and social issues, providing a deep historical or cultural background on what's happening in the world today. Customized Tagging: Search by or combine tags such as "Book Club Ideas", "Biography & Memoir" or "Eye-Opening Reads" to filter results and discover the perfect book for anyone on your holiday shopping list.

Search by or combine tags such as "Book Club Ideas", "Biography & Memoir" or "Eye-Opening Reads" to filter results and discover the perfect book for anyone on your holiday shopping list. Diverse Perspectives: The featured books come from a variety of publishers and genres, ensuring a broad range of viewpoints and literary styles are included, reflecting NPR's commitment to fostering deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures.

"Every selection in Books We Love comes with a personal endorsement from an NPR staffer who truly loved it. We are proud to share these deeply meaningful reads and look forward to them finding a connection with our audience," said Meghan Collins Sullivan, NPR's senior books and culture editor.

Learn more about how we curate the Books We Love guide here.

For even more exclusive book content, check out NPR's Book of the Day podcast for author interviews from a number of the books featured in this year's guide. Listeners can dive deep into literary classics that still resonate today with our "Books We've Loved" limited series.

Happy reading!

