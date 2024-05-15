A+: Medical Researcher

This week's A+ award goes to Bill, from Orange High School in Pepper Pike Ohio, who has been engaging in some very impressive medical research and even had his work published in the research journal Nature Medicine and JAMA Oncology.

Bill got to work with Dr. Nathan A. Berger to gather real-world medical evidence on the risk and benefits of FDA-approved drugs on cancers and brain disorders, including their side effects.

Bill wanted us to tell you that it’s very important to live with purpose. Many people face challenges, but if they are dedicated to what their purpose is, they can overcome them.

Congratulations Bill!