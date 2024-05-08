Write To Us: Why is a healthy diet important to be successful in school?
In an effort to make school lunches healthier, new US standards made last month will limit added sugar and sodium in food served to the nearly 30 million children who eat at K-12 schools.
Foods high in sugar and sodium are often low in essential nutrients. And overconsumption of these during childhood can establish unhealthy eating patterns that persist into adulthood.
Tell us: Why is a healthy diet important to be successful in school?
Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.
Teachers and parents,
We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.
- the NewsDepth team