Write To Us: Why is a healthy diet important to be successful in school?

In an effort to make school lunches healthier, new US standards made last month will limit added sugar and sodium in food served to the nearly 30 million children who eat at K-12 schools.

Foods high in sugar and sodium are often low in essential nutrients. And overconsumption of these during childhood can establish unhealthy eating patterns that persist into adulthood.

