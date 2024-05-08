Career Callout: Playwright

In this edition of Career Callouts, we meet TJ Young, an award-winning playwright and associate professor of drama at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA.

A playwright is someone who writes plays. They use creativity, language, and storytelling skills to craft scripts for their theater productions.

There are various types of playwrights. Some write plays for large theaters, while others create scripts for smaller, independent productions.

Playwrights may specialize in different genres, such as comedy, drama, or musical theater.

A career as a playwright typically requires a bachelor's degree in theater, English, or a related field.

The salary range for a playwright in the United States is between $58,000 to $100,000 a year.

The projected growth rate for this occupation is about 4% for the next 10 years.