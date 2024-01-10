Career Callout: Engineer

On this Career Callout, we meet Jaime Garcia, an engineer at 3D Systems.

An engineer is a person who uses science, math, and creativity to solve problems and create things.

There are many types of engineers. Some engineers design and build bridges, making sure they are strong and safe for people to use. Others create amazing gadgets or develop new technologies, like the ones in your favorite games or toys. There are also engineers who work on things like spaceships, making sure they can travel safely through space.

Engineers have to be good at math and science. They have to have creativity and problem-solving skills.

Depending on the type of engineering, they might need specific technical skills, like knowing how to use computer programs, operate machinery, or understand materials.

And engineers have to be curious. They often ask themselves, how does this work? Or how can I make this better?

This career requires a bachelor’s degree.

The average salary for an engineer in Ohio is about $93 thousand dollars per year.

It has a 3% projected growth for the next 10 years. And that is the average growth for all careers.

