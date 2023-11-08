Your Answers: Why is littering bad?

No one likes to be stumbling on piles of trash when trying to enjoy a nice walk. And neither do the animals trying to live there. Littering has many harmful effects on the environment besides just making an area look dirty.

Do your part for the environment and animals around you by always picking up your trash and throwing it away properly.

Here are some of your thoughts on why you think littering is bad:

---

Dear NewsDepth,

I think littering is bad because it can cause pollution and harm animals. If it causes pollution, it can take away our beautiful planet. If you dump litter, animals in that area might eat it and become sick. Also, if you make a landfill that land fill might be an animal's home, so you would be taking away an animal's home. Litter can also hurt people and animals by scraping them. Another way it can harm animals is that a small animal could get trapped in a jar or plastic bottle that has been just thrown. Basically, littering is bad.

— Ellie, Heritage Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

It ruins the environment, and we need plants (the environment) to live. And it's illegal.

— Aric, Euclid Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think littering is bad because litter turns beautiful things into trashy looking things. Sometimes when I go on a road trip, I see litter. I wonder why people put it there.

— Olivia, Lincolnview Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think littering is bad because if you litter, animals could be harmed because plastic can last for 400 years! Animals could be harmed by trash for a long time. If you don't litter animals might come and help the environment. That is why I think you should not litter.

— Jeffrey, East Woods Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

Litter can serve as a breeding ground for bacteria and can spread disease through direct or indirect contact with humans and animals. Mismanaged trash may also attract pests or cause fires. Aquatic trash can also have negative impacts on recreation, tourism, and the economy. These poisons can make their way into the soil and freshwater sources, which negatively impacts both humans and animals. In fact, 60% of water pollution is attributed to litter.

— Caden, Hickory Ridge