Write To Us: How do you take care of your mental health during winter?

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that occurs at a specific time of year, usually in the winter when daylight hours are shorter.

People experiencing winter blues may feel a decline in energy, mood swings, or even irritability during the colder and darker months.

For our write-in question this week, we want to know: how do you take care of your mental health during winter?

Teachers and parents,

