What would you do for your best friend? These two dogs in Minneapolis go above and beyond (literally!) to show what they would do for each other.

Brenda and Linda are two stray pit bull mixes who were found roaming the streets of Minneapolis together. Minneapolis Animal Care/Control quickly found out how inseparable they really were.

Even Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible would be impressed by Brenda climbing over the kennel wall just to get to Linda!