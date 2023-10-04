Your Answers: What is the coolest thing about your school?

Several schools in Maine are preparing to welcome over a hundred new students from Central and South America.

Going to a new school, especially in a new country, can be scary. If someone is new to your school, be as kind and welcoming as possible, and remember that not everyone will be familiar with your school's customs.

Which brings us to our write-in question from last week. If you were welcoming a student from another country, what can you tell them about your school that will make them feel comfortable in a new environment?

Here are some of your answers for: What is the coolest thing about your school?

---

I would ask for permission to show them around and welcome them. A cool thing about this school is that all the teachers are nice and it is a fun school and my teachers help us with schoolwork.

— Bekham, North Ridgeville Academic Center

Dear NewsDepth,

The coolest part of school is the media center. The media center is cool because there are a lot of things to do like a 3D printer. These are cool because you get to express your creativity. All the people in there that help are extremely nice too. We also have a sewing room to make quilts and other things.

— Jack, Strongsville Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite thing at my school are all the good people here. They are all so kind. They help us so much. We wear blue and gold on Friday to support the football boys. We get ice cream on Friday. My favorite flavor is orange sherbet.

— Aubrey, Waynsfield Goshen

Dear NewsDepth,

The coolest thing about my school is the specials. They are art, gym, music, technology, and library. Each special is so fun and there is much to do. You have a different special every day, but in the same rotation every week. I look forward to special every day because it is a nice break.

— Angie, Kensington Intermediate School

I would tell them that the coolest thing about my school is the many clubs and fun activities there are to participate in. One example is News Crew. This is a before school club that meets at 8:30 am and creates a news show for the whole school to enjoy! Another example of a great club is builders club. Now I am not in builders club at the moment, but I hear that it is an amazing club ran by our language arts teacher.

— Dalton, Harding Middle School

